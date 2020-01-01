Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN
I?img=%252fphoto%252f2020%252f0806%252fr728198_1296x729_16%252d9

'There was no Plan B': How Pete Alonso overcame bullies to become a big league superstar

by: Buster Olney, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN 7s

The lumbering Mets first baseman has been doubted -- if not outright tormented -- ever since he was a kid. He's never let it stop him.

Tweets