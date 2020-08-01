Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
54582270_thumbnail

Should Andres Gimenez Continue Getting Starts?

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 41s

One of the few brights spots in the Mets 5-8 start to the 2020 season is the unexpected play of 21-year-old Andres Gimenez.The first surprise was Gimenez making the Opening Day roster, a move

Tweets