New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
David Wright’s First Career Walk-Off Home Run

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3m

8/7/08: David Wright launches his first career walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th at Shea Stadium in a 5-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Check out h...

