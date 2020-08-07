New York Mets
Dellin Betances is the Wild Card of the New York Mets Bullpen
by: Robbie Stratakos — Baseball Essential 4m
Per yearly customs, the New York Mets are having bullpen problems. While it'll be difficult for this aspect of manager Luis Rojas' roster to right the ship, right-hander Dellin Betances returning to his old ways would help the Mets make some headway.
