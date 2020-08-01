Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54586060_thumbnail

MLB coronavirus outbreak: Cubs-Cardinals game postponed after another positive test for COVID-19 - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The St. Louis Cardinals had 13 members of the club test positive for the coronavirus last week, including seven players. The Miami Marlins had 21 members, including 18 players, test positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Tweets