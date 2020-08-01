Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
54586254_thumbnail

Mets Activate Robert Gsellman, Add Luis Carpio to Player Pool

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

The Mets announced on Friday afternoon that they've activated right-handed reliever Robert Gsellman from the injured list, optioned left-handed reliever Daniel Zamora to their alternate training s

Tweets