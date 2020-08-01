New York Mets
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 29s
Friday, August 7, 2020 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Humberto Mejía (MLB Debut) vs. RHP Michael Wacha (1-1, 6.00)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets open up a three g
As I say to test positive is rare.... the narrative and the data (when you are honest) don’t match. Move on and let’s play ball. The season will end and will be wacky due to small sample size not the virus2/Total monitoring samples collected and tested has been 53,826. 71, which is 0.1%, have been new positives. 49 of the 71 positives have been players and 22 have been staff members. 19 different Clubs have had a Covered Individual test positive during Monitoring Testing.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @CraigMish: The Marlins players quarantined in Miami are on the mend but continue to test positive for the virus. As I stated earlier this week, a realistic but extremely unpredictable goal would be some returning when the club is back home next Friday.Blogger / Podcaster
Among 34 pitchers who have thrown a min. 50 changeups in 2020, Michael Wacha's .206 xwOBA is 6th-lowest. @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @laurasgoldman: A Friday treat: Steve Cohen has withdrawn $1 billion from his firm Point72 ostensibly to buy the #Mets He had $8B of his own money invested in 2019; Now he has 7B there. He plans to borrow the rest of the purchase price since interest rates are so low. No questions until I returnBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DeeshaThosar: Scenes from the field: Jeff McNeil (low grade right intercostal strain) is taking pregame batting practice, Amed Rosario (left quad tightness) is doing baserunning drills and Robinson Cano (grade 2 groin strain, 10-day IL) took some grounders at second.Blogger / Podcaster
