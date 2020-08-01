Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
54598458_thumbnail

Kevin Collins: Member of 1969 Amazing World Champion Mets (1966-1969)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 3m

Kevin Michael Collins was born August 4, 1946 in Springfield, Massachusetts. In high school he competed against future MLB players Mark Be...

Tweets