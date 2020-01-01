New York Mets
Cervelli and Marlins continue hot streak and beat Mets 4-3, improve to 7-1
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 3m
Francisco Cervelli smacks his second home run of the season and knocks in three to help the Miami Marlins continue their hot streak since returning to action improving to 7-1.
