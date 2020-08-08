Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Surprising Marlins Win Again, Top Mets For 6th Straight

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 4m

Dominic Smith homered for the Mets. New York scored its other runs in the eighth on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson and RBI single by J.D. Davis.

