New York Mets players lack the electricity from the 2019 season
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3m
The 2020 season hasn't started off well for the New York Mets. One noticeable difference is the lack of electricity on the field from the players. There wa...
BILL MADDEN | Hard to say which was more shocking, the rise from COVID-19 ashes by the Marlins or the dumpster fire that has been the Mets these first three weeks. https://t.co/fBaC7glIlC @bmadden1954Newspaper / Magazine
#OTD in 2014, Bartolo Colon recorded his 200th career win. Colon became the 3rd pitcher from the Dominican Republic to win 200 games in the majors, joining Juan Marichal and Pedro Martínez. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
My wife just told me when I sneeze, it sounds like a professional tennis player returning serve. Probably as close as I’m ever coming to being mistaken for Rafa.TV / Radio Personality
replace your divotsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mrz_Keisha: And Jeremiahs baseball journey continues... thank you to everyone who has made this happen! @STR0 @PerfectGameUSA https://t.co/VZHR8FVVFrPlayer
Love to see it! Hope y’all enjoy the hotel. Go be great Jeremiah! @PerfectGameUSAAnd Jeremiahs baseball journey continues... thank you to everyone who has made this happen! @STR0 @PerfectGameUSA https://t.co/VZHR8FVVFrPlayer
