New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets lineup has plenty of chances to mix and match to their opponent
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3m
The New York Mets have changed up their starting lineups plenty in 2020 and have even more directions they can go. New York Mets baseball is back and with ...
Tweets
-
In 26 innings played at third base this season, J.D. Davis is at a +1 DRS. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedJ.D. Davis with a nice play to his left and a strong throw to Dominic Smith at first to record the 3rd out in the top of the fifth last night. @Metsmerized @Mets #Mets #LGM https://t.co/R87GttoVZCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brad Ausmus on Oakland coach Ryan Christensen, Part 2 of 2: "It's good to educate people in this arena, but let's not destroy a good person's name over a truly honest mistake."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Longtime big-league player and manager Brad Ausmus, who formerly managed Team Israel, texts about Oakland coach Ryan Christensen: "I know Ryan. We have been on surf trips together. He's not anti-Semetic. He surely was completely unaware that his gesture was offensive. (1 of 2)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I don’t love the idea of JD at third full time yet. But he has looked better and made clear advancements there. This maybe the best possible positioning right now. #MetsFor me... Play your best glove on first... Dom. Put your potential top bat at DH... Pete Play Jeff at 2B Play J.D. at third. All day long.Blogger / Podcaster
-
REDEMPTION! #ICYMI @RothenbergESPN reacts to the #Mets struggles redeems himself in #StumpRothenberg after last week and more. Listen: https://t.co/rf2tnonP0RTV / Radio Network
-
I think I have a few lying around..Happy @Topps National Baseball Card Day! Loving my new #ToppsNBCD card! Do you have any of my cards in your collection? #LFGM https://t.co/nwfAGPQoG4Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets