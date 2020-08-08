New York Mets
NY Mets closer duties unofficially land in Seth Lugo’s palm
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 8s
Seth Lugo is getting more chances to close games for the New York Mets and should continue to do so in 2020. It’s not official and yet it is. Over the la...
Tweets
Statement by City confirms plan to play home games of first two phases at @RedBullArena. Unclear if a return to baseball stadia would be possible if Yankees/Mets seasons are over by start of Phase 3, or whether club would want the change of home venue at that point.Officially back in action ⚽️🗽 #NYCFC 🗓️ https://t.co/KkklPXPbTH https://t.co/JabYcvXkyKTV / Radio Personality
10 #Mets have more plate appearances than Dominic Smith this year and he leads the team in RBI. Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, and Brandon Nimmo have more than twice as many PAs #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @tatianasnedeker: After what the @Mets put me through last night I felt the need to make this #lgm #mets #mlbBlogger / Podcaster
Seth Lugo isn't the #Mets closer but he's getting save opportunities #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/OffcGvmwAhBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets are still trying to find their ideal lineup #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/FQITdJCDKTBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets were robbed of a baserunner. Then they had one returned to them. They lost anyway. https://t.co/77ZNQyfiCiBlogger / Podcaster
