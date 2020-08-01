New York Mets
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 28s
Saturday, August 8, 2020 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYLHP Daniel Castano (MLB Debut) vs. LHP David Peterson (1-1, 3.86)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe cynics won out last ni
Tweets
Looking to even the series. #LGM 📍: @CitiField 🕖: 7:10 p.m. 💪: @_David_Peterson 📺: @SNYtv 📻: @wcbs880 📣: https://t.co/gv4BRPCj0L 💻: https://t.co/LyPGNDHAhxOfficial Team Account
New Post: MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:10 PM https://t.co/Y0MrCteF4h #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Marcus Stroman (left calf tear) threw five innings and 80-something pitches in his latest simulated game on Thursday. He is moving "better," per Luis Rojas, but is still scheduled for another sim game next week before he can rejoin the rotation.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets are batting .220/.305/.303 with runners in scoring position so far this season. That equates to a .608 OPS. Only the Blue Jays (.564) have a lower OPS with RISP.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB-dot-com can't even find a picture of Daniel Castano, but he'll surely shut the Mets down tonight anywayBeat Writer / Columnist
I’m not gonna root against Sean Gilmartin or a cute baby but Kayleigh McEneny is an absolute ghoul who sold her soul to defend the worst administration in living memory and lie to the American people.Great job Daddy!! @GilmartinSean had a solid first outing for @RaysBaseball! https://t.co/DHHzxUUjz5Blogger / Podcaster
