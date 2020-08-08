New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
8/8/20 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
A rainy Friday night at Citi Field was a microcosm of what has plagued the New York Mets (5-9) this season. The Mets fell behind early, got a ton of men on base, but couldn’t deliver the clut…
Tweets
-
David Peterson, with two starts to his name, is the old vet tonight. Another Miami pitcher making his debut shortly.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MikeyRobz: #Mets Pre Game 6:30 @SNYtv -- @SteveGelbs has a tremendous chat with @mconforto8 regarding the team's struggles with RISP & his success as a "complete hitter". @Todd_Zeile analyzes David Peterson's first 2 starts and examines those RISP issues. @gappleSNY with the Hot Corner! https://t.co/sFNoDX5Sb4TV / Radio Personality
-
Mets' Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez developing chemistry: https://t.co/O4k4Ahm4sQ | @RogRubinBlogger / Podcaster
-
Going forward, you can expect to see J.D. Davis at third base more. On what changed, how he developed there and what to know: https://t.co/tjpN9nxtJzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
David Peterson getting ready for his Citi Field debut 🙌TV / Radio Network
-
and you’ve been mediocre since 1998Horace Clarke was the symbol of the Yankees' fall from grace post 1964. He was mediocre just like the Bombers '65 through '74. RIP.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets