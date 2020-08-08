New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets blast three home runs and pull away from Marlins | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated August 8, 2020 10:29 PM — Newsday 6m
The Mets on Saturday night played precisely the kind of game they were built for. The starting pitching was solid. The meat of the batting order flexed its muscles. And the end game was relatively spo
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Mets blast three home runs and pull away from Marlins: https://t.co/bwJG8mqfDu | @RogRubinBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Yankees have painful doubleheader split with Rays as it's likely Giancarlo Stanton is headed to IL; Mets finally beat surging Marlins. @Yankees @RaysBaseball @Mets @Marlins -- https://t.co/HvHuLAMlva https://t.co/BebJHnpaNINewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @PitchingNinja: David Peterson, 82mph Bohemian Rhapsody Slider. 💀⚰️ 🎼Misc
-
Mets blast three home runs and pull away from Marlins: https://t.co/bwJG8mqfDu | @RogRubinBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets takeaways vs. Marlins from Saturday's 8-4 win, including J.D. Davis' big night https://t.co/2CcxptUbbKTV / Radio Network
-
Rookie David Peterson wins again as Mets power past Marlins https://t.co/DeYCYQ4zN4Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets