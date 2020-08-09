Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
54618725_thumbnail

Mets' David Peterson getting more comfortable with every start | Newsday

by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated August 9, 2020 12:20 AM Newsday 58s

David Peterson got an opening and has taken it. With Marcus Stroman sidelined by a torn left calf muscle, the rookie lefthander has assumed a spot in the starting rotation and performed very well. In

Tweets