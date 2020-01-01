Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
54619785_thumbnail

MLB roundup: Tigers hit 4 HRs before an out, crush Pirates - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 57s

The Detroit Tigers blasted five homers, including four in their first five at-bats, as they powered past the host Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5 on Saturday. Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario homered off Pittsburgh left-hander...

Tweets