New York Mets

TMZ Posts Video of Yoenis Cespedes Dancing at Restaurant Weeks Before Opting out

by: Tyler Conway Bleacher Report 2m

Yoenis Cespedes appeared in just eight games for the New York Mets before opting out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. However, about two weeks before games began, Cespedes was dancing in a bar with a woman while not wearing a mask...

