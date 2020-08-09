New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for August 9, 2020
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5s
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
Michael Wacha has been placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Wednesday's starter is a ?. Stroman is progressing but won't be ready by then.TV / Radio Network
-
Luis Rojas is unsure who will start in Wacha’s place Wednesday. Marcus Stroman still has to make at least one more simulated game outing. Could be a bullpen game in Wacha’s spot.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Place Michael Wacha On 10-Day IL https://t.co/gKDMWUaT7bBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: Marcus Stroman is going to throw another sim game, so he is not an option to fill Wacha's spot as of now. Luis Rojas is considering a bullpen game. Just another blow to the Mets rotation. https://t.co/W3MsOYHUE5Newspaper / Magazine
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Michael Wacha is going on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. The Mets have activated catcher Ali Sanchez to replace him.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Drew Smith's whiff rate this year is 46.9%. Among 415 pitchers who have had a min. 25 pitches swung at this season, Smith's whiff rate is the 7th-highest. @Mets @Metsmerized @MetsmerizedJoeD #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets