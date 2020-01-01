Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets place Wacha (shoulder) on injured list

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

The Mets on Sunday placed starting pitcher Michael Wacha on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. Manager Luis Rojas termed the issue “minor,” but said that an MRI revealed the injury. The Mets have not determined who will...

