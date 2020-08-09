Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54624748_thumbnail

We broke Wacha, and Gary Gentry stuff you will here GKnoR discuss!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 48s

Oh no!   My friends the Mets sent me some notes and I don’t like this first one!  Prior to today’s game, the Mets placed RHP Michael Wacha on the IL with right shoulder inflammation…C Ali Sánchez has been recalled from the team’s Alternate Training...

Tweets