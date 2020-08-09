Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Double Up Marlins 8-4

by: Jared Cantatore Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 4s

The New York Mets defeat the Miami Marlins 8-4. The Mets hit three home runs and had the third straight solid outing from rookie RHP David Peterson.

