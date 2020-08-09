New York Mets
Michael Wacha shoulder issue leaves another hole in Mets rotation
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1m
As the Mets await Marcus Stroman’s potential return from the injured list in the near future, another starting pitcher is on the sideline. Michael Wacha was placed on the IL with right shoulder
Tweets
-
Michael Wacha shoulder issue leaves another hole in Mets rotation https://t.co/KnE1y4qTQHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Wacha has received treatment, getting tissue work done to activate muscles and start healing. He won't pick up a ball for a few days to let the inflammation calm down.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DaltonAllison4: With (fingers crossed) new ownership coming soon for the Mets, they have the opportunity this offseason to bring in a battery that could reinvigorate the franchise. Latest for @RisingAppleBlog: https://t.co/yBsYm5JqbQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Huge game for the #Mets today. A win would give them their first series win at home and second overall. But perhaps more important is a traction/momentum builder, as it would be 4 out of 6. They have to get this game today. 7-9 looks a lot better than 6-10 with the ace throwing.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jerryblevins: @timbhealey Probably going to be a top priority for any team with world series aspirationsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @D_AbrianoSNY: With Wacha out and Stroman likely back after this turn through the rotation, Mets should simply go with Franklyn Kilome w/ bullpen backup on Wednesday. After that, rotation should look like this: DeGrom Matz Porcello Stroman PetersonBlogger / Podcaster
