New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Photos: New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins
by: NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 36s
The New York Mets take on Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
Tweets
-
124 hours with no electricity in Dobbs Ferry, New York, @ConEdison. One hundred, twenty four hours. I’ve lost $500 worth of food, no hot water, & my floors and surfaces are all damp from the heat/humidity. Unacceptable. And no transparency or accountability.Blogger / Podcaster
-
"The game is basically just help the team to win, and put the team in the best (position) to get a win." Andrés Giménez is must-watch TV. On Sunday, he made multiple winning plays. He's electrifying, exciting, special. He has one gear: Full speed. https://t.co/iBL5NFfEPfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Jacob deGrom, 99mph Fastball (overhead view/tail).Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Edwin Diaz, Wicked 90mph Slider...and Sword. ⚔️Player
-
Tough call. I agree with Evan. Since Canseco didn’t get an error for the head/homer, thus shouldn’t be one other. Give Solak the dinger.Elias says that since ball would have been ruled an error had it landed in play, it is therefore an error now. There is no news on whether there is a precedent for this. https://t.co/0NGYaSuVpuBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Andrés Giménez is hitting .370 (10-27) in seven games as a starter, including four multi-hit games. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets