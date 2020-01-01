Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
54629759_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom fans six, yields seven hits in Mets 4-2 win over Marlins

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 3m

The New York Mets doubled up the Miami Marlins winning 4-2. Mets ace Jacob deGrom struck out six, but gave up a home run and seven hits. The Mets have won back-to-back games against Miami.

Tweets