Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Having Jacob deGrom's back is a must for Mets | Newsday

by: Neil Best @sportswatch Newsday 18s

It stands to reason that if every game in 2020 is 2.7 times more important than those in a 162-game season, every game the Mets do not win when Jacob deGrom pitches is 2.7 times worse than usual. And

Tweets