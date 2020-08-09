Participation Trophy

New York Mets
So the Marlins, without a hint of sarcasm on my part, are legit and deserve a lot of credit. I realize that they beat the Orioles and Phillies before coming to us (and some would say of their Frida…
Jared Hughes, Dellin Betances, Edwin Diaz, and Seth Lugo each delivered a scoreless inning in relief of Jacob deGrom to give the Mets their first series win of the season. https://t.co/w4I9GZ1vLZBlogger / Podcaster
This.In 2020 more than ever, umpires, managers and coaches MUST be the adults in the room. Thus, unless there is a mitigating circumstances not shown in film clip, MLB should come down very hard on #Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron for the provocation in this altercation. https://t.co/7EwX2qNygcBlogger / Podcaster
RT @PavlovicNBCS: The tough guy on Astros bench deserves 10 games for telling Laureano to come at him and 40 for hiding behind everyone else when he did. https://t.co/1wbdextB4YBlogger / Podcaster
Add in his much improved defense at third & Davis could soon make his name bigger in the game. #MetsMy first J.D. Davis hype tweet of 2020: Including his 3 plate appearances today, he is now slashing .333/.421/.542 in 57 PA. That’s a 172 wRC+ so far.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @NBCSAthletics: Laureano charges the Astros dugout and the brawl breaks outBlogger / Podcaster
RT @hgomez27: If Fernando Tatis Jr. ends up alone atop the Major League home run leaderboard, he would join Eddie Mathews (1953) and Sam Crawford (1901) as the only players in the Modern Era (since 1900) to in their age-21 seasons. No one has led the Majors in home runs at a younger age. https://t.co/Rqr09fMv2GBlogger / Podcaster
