Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
54632922_thumbnail

Gimenez plays spark plug, deGrom battles in Mets rubber game victory over the Marlins

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

Andres Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and the bullpen delivered four scoreless innings to back Jacob deGrom and secure the series victory for the Mets.

Tweets