Mets moving with momentum as Nationals visit
by: AP News — Sports Illustrated 3m
The New York Mets, coming off their first series win of the season, will play host to the reeling Washington Nationals on Monday night. New York cooled off what
RT @mikemayerMMO: Pretty cool to see my name in the credits on ESPN. Make sure you check out the E60 story on @Pete_Alonso20 https://t.co/EneDIjRrTJBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is great. Kudos to Ollie.Oliver Perez has been in MLB 18 years. In his 2nd season back in 2003 he was teammates with Jesse Orosco, who was in 24th & final season. Orosco debuted in 1979, 2 years before Ollie was born. Which is interesting, but I just want to know what the baton-passing ceremony involved.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I liked Perry Mason. I think it did a nice job tying everything together. I think any longer than eight episodes would have been a bit too much. Is it a must watch? No. But it's a swell summer show.Owner / Front Office
-
The back page: "Amazing" Mets (rookie) https://t.co/yW5fMopn6hBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Kalapoof: @timbhealey And what would you suggest Mets do with Austin Bossart?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
yes, sameI am convinced Óliver Pérez continues to play baseball just to make me feel ancient. https://t.co/pKe1vECeIbBlogger / Podcaster
