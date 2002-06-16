New York Mets
MLB coronavirus outbreak: Pirates-Cardinals series postponed after another positive test for COVID-19 - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a total of 17 members of the club, including 10 players, test positive for the coronavirus.
Joel changed his caveat today it's "a season already more than one-quarter over if MLB is fortunate enough to complete 60 games."https://t.co/2miYaFXVZ3 the #Mets already had put Michael Wacha on the IL in the morning, now deGrom had a finger issue. But this is 2020. Who is gong to have the most able bodies?Blogger / Podcaster
can’t tell if it’s random thoughts or a Phish narration segment from 1995@CespedesBBQ When you look up at the rain during a night game, the stadium lights make it seem like you are traveling at warp speed. I’d like to think he wasn’t eating rain, and that he was actually screaming due to the intensity of his space voyage. https://t.co/oLlo9t0aGcBeat Writer / Columnist
if true, this is the correct decision and should be done across the board.. these aren’t professionals. these are student-athletes.Just got a text that Big Ten will announce they are cancelling College Football this Fall likely tomorrowBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JerryBeach73: Oliver Perez just got the save for the Indians. He made his MLB debut for the Padres on 6/16/02. The opposing pitcher was Jamie Moyer, who made his MLB debut on 6/16/86. The opposing pitcher in Moyer's debut was Steve Carlton, who made his MLB debut on 4/12/65.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayerMMO: Pretty cool to see my name in the credits on ESPN. Make sure you check out the E60 story on @Pete_Alonso20 https://t.co/EneDIjRrTJBlogger / Podcaster
This is great. Kudos to Ollie.Oliver Perez has been in MLB 18 years. In his 2nd season back in 2003 he was teammates with Jesse Orosco, who was in 24th & final season. Orosco debuted in 1979, 2 years before Ollie was born. Which is interesting, but I just want to know what the baton-passing ceremony involved.Blogger / Podcaster
