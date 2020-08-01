Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Andrés Giménez’s Big Game Garners ROY Attention

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

The New York Mets won their first series of the season on Sunday, beating the Miami Marlins 4-2. A big part of the victory was the play of Andrés Giménez, as the Mets rookie scored three runs.

