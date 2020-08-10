New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Listen to Episode 17 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Gimenez Must Play Every Day feat. Endy Chavez
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 6m
The Mets took two out of three from the Marlins over the weekend at Citi Field to work their way up the NL East standings. The big story on the latest “Amazin’ But True” podcast with
Tweets
-
Here's what happened yesterday in Mets Land https://t.co/FvmNo5mSo0TV / Radio Network
-
I don’t cry when Yoenis runs away I don’t get angry at the bills the Wilpons pay I don’t get angry when Brodie takes a shot Trades a prospect and they go straight to the top Winnin’, losin’, it’s all the same Wachin’ Gimenez is the only way to stay sane https://t.co/WSoml1Go9HBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’d expect Stroman is at least 10 days out. Luis Rojas said this past weekend he needs another sim game in Brooklyn. If all goes well, MAYBE he can be activated.@michaelgbaron Any update on how far away Stroman is? He’d be a huge boost right nowBlogger / Podcaster
-
¡Feliz cumpleaños, @WRamosC3! 🎂🎈🎉Official Team Account
-
Mets mailbag: Trade deadline could shape Brodie Van Wagenen's legacy https://t.co/sA9n1iAJTmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Among 57 pitchers who have had a min. 25 sliders swung at this season, Edwin Diaz's 53.3 percent whiff rate is 4th-highest. @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets