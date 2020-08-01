New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Yankees, Rangers trade deadline partners? Starting pitchers for Brian Cashman to target - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 47s
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will have some decisions to make as Major League Baseball's August 31 trade deadline approaches.
Tweets
-
The Mets’ starting rotation ranks 20th in baseball in ERA so far this year despite having Jacob deGrom at the top of it. https://t.co/ezQaZXKQteBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Mets notebook on Wacha’s injury, Cano’s progress, Diaz’s run and other stuff: https://t.co/pTvrPP268PBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: Andres Gimenez, NL Rookie of the Year candidate: https://t.co/QGpZ11ViiRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom has been great, and David Peterson has been solid. But the rest of the Mets’ rotation has struggled mightily thus far in the 2020 season. https://t.co/0ZVOPDghgGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Rookie fWAR leaders (position players): Luis Robert: 0.9 Kyle Lewis: 0.9 Jake Cronenworth: 0.6 Andrés Giménez: 0.4 Phillip Evans: 0.4 @andresgimenez @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM https://t.co/gFRoO0jyGHBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets better not trade prospect(s) to “go for it” in this 60 game truncated seasonThanks to all who contributed questions: https://t.co/wgelDeigyWMinors
- More Mets Tweets