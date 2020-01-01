New York Mets
Andrés Giménez Has Career Game
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3m
Mets rookie Andrés Giménez did it all in the Mets’ win over the Miami Marlins. He played great defense, had three hits, scored three times and swiped a base....
The Mets’ starting rotation ranks 20th in baseball in ERA so far this year despite having Jacob deGrom at the top of it. https://t.co/ezQaZXKQteBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Mets notebook on Wacha’s injury, Cano’s progress, Diaz’s run and other stuff: https://t.co/pTvrPP268PBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: Andres Gimenez, NL Rookie of the Year candidate: https://t.co/QGpZ11ViiRBeat Writer / Columnist
Jacob deGrom has been great, and David Peterson has been solid. But the rest of the Mets’ rotation has struggled mightily thus far in the 2020 season. https://t.co/0ZVOPDghgGBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MBrownstein89: Rookie fWAR leaders (position players): Luis Robert: 0.9 Kyle Lewis: 0.9 Jake Cronenworth: 0.6 Andrés Giménez: 0.4 Phillip Evans: 0.4 @andresgimenez @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM https://t.co/gFRoO0jyGHBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets better not trade prospect(s) to “go for it” in this 60 game truncated seasonThanks to all who contributed questions: https://t.co/wgelDeigyWMinors
