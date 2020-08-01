New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Edwin Diaz Can Still Close
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5m
On July 25, the second game of the season, Wilson Ramos called for just about the worst pitch you’ll ever see. After five pitches on the outer half, he called for an outside corner. He also c…
Tweets
-
The Mets’ starting rotation ranks 20th in baseball in ERA so far this year despite having Jacob deGrom at the top of it. https://t.co/ezQaZXKQteBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Mets notebook on Wacha’s injury, Cano’s progress, Diaz’s run and other stuff: https://t.co/pTvrPP268PBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: Andres Gimenez, NL Rookie of the Year candidate: https://t.co/QGpZ11ViiRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom has been great, and David Peterson has been solid. But the rest of the Mets’ rotation has struggled mightily thus far in the 2020 season. https://t.co/0ZVOPDghgGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Rookie fWAR leaders (position players): Luis Robert: 0.9 Kyle Lewis: 0.9 Jake Cronenworth: 0.6 Andrés Giménez: 0.4 Phillip Evans: 0.4 @andresgimenez @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM https://t.co/gFRoO0jyGHBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets better not trade prospect(s) to “go for it” in this 60 game truncated seasonThanks to all who contributed questions: https://t.co/wgelDeigyWMinors
- More Mets Tweets