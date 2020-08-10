Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54642593_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #81: Robin Yount

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

The man who played more major league games as a teenager is the 81st inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Robin Yount made his debut as the 18-year old shortstop for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day 1974.  20 years later Yount retired...

Tweets