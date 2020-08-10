New York Mets
Sunny Day Sheadream
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 29s
You get off the subway and walk out into the ramp to the big circular construction with the turnstiles. Down the stairs and through one of the exits There’s the stadium. It’s big. It’s a beautiful day. 80 maybe 85 sunny. You pass the first vendor,...
