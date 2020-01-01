Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
54650051_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman opts out of 2020 MLB season

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 2m

Marcus Stroman has become the latest player to opt out of the 2020 MLB season. The New York Mets pitcher announced Monday that he will not play in 2020, citing concerns about COVID-19 cases around the country and outbreaks that have hit the Miami...

Tweets