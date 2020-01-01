Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets' Stroman opts out of 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 5m

New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season, the team announced Monday.Stroman said he made the decision for family reasons relating to COVID-19, and had nothing to do with his physical health. The right-hander...

