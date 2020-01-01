New York Mets
Mets' Stroman opts out of 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 5m
New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season, the team announced Monday.Stroman said he made the decision for family reasons relating to COVID-19, and had nothing to do with his physical health. The right-hander...
Marcus Stroman is the latest Met to opt out. But at least Stroman, unlike teammate Yoenis Cespedes, bothered to tell his bosses about it. https://t.co/UpZW4pkxccHumor
New Post: Marcus Stroman Opts Out of 2020 Season https://t.co/tWrnIPiUGj #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Marcus Stroman's decision to opt out should not impact his upcoming free agency. He entered the season with 5 years, 148 days of service. He picked up 19 days, prorated out to 53 days, on the injured list which brings him across the 6-year line to become a FA after 2020.Blogger / Podcaster
This is certainly a logical fear.The fear is what Brodie is willing to trade for a feint chance. He knows it’s his last ride.. https://t.co/mb3nshOejpBlogger / Podcaster
Marcus Stroman becomes second Mets player to opt out of season https://t.co/a9KZvrKfsVBlogger / Podcaster
RT @iamlukehalpert: I will die on the hill that 06-08 Endy Chavez was one of the best fourth outfielders of all-time. Good with the bat, SUPER clutch, Gold Glove-caliber defense. What an unlikely catalyst for some really good Mets teams. https://t.co/GTiiVLIB6zBeat Writer / Columnist
