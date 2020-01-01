New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Marcus Stroman opts out of 2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 55s
On the verge of his return from a torn calf muscle, New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman announced on Monday that he has opted out for the remainder of
Tweets
-
Where does the Met rotation stand with the Stroman opt out? Check my take on The New York Extra: https://t.co/PasSOTxu7uBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New York Mets Series Preview: Washington Nationals (8/10-13) #Mets #MetsTwitter https://t.co/ZTSZZdrHClBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who is the best leadoff hitter for the Mets? See the results on Mets Pregame! VOTE: https://t.co/KZcaUU62pd ➡️ @TwistedTeaTV / Radio Network
-
What’s the difference between today’s weather and Pete Alonso? (game notes included) https://t.co/tRuCIO9FlqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz takes the mound as the Mets begin a series against the Nationals. Mets Pregame starts RIGHT NOW. ⏰: 7:10 p.m. 📺: SNY https://t.co/a0rOdKsu1yTV / Radio Network
-
Just like that, with only 11 starts in orange and blue, Marcus Stroman's Mets tenure might be over. Why he made the decision to opt out, how the Mets plan to replace him and Stroman's future. Everything you need to know from today: https://t.co/iIZxVjHUvgBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets