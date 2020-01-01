New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman opts out of the the 2020 season
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
The second Met in two weeks decides to spend the rest of the season at home.
Tweets
-
With Stroman opting out, who will fill that spot in the rotation? Here are six pitchers the Mets could give the ball to https://t.co/VMSEEudvTRTV / Radio Network
-
🔥I'll say this about Marcus Stroman: At least he came to the ballpark and told the Mets he was opting out. That is progress for the team.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie's track record getting pitching is poor. He needs pitching. The trade deadline is coming up. Fear for Mets great draft/scouting/player development people. Also fans. "Two good half-seasons ..."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: Luis Rojas said he was blindsided this morning by Marcus Stroman's decision to opt out. He had expected Stroman to throw another simulated game Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
He scamed the system of this is trueIn electing not to play the rest of this season, Marcus Stroman forfeited a little more than $3.3 million in salary. He would not have become a free agent had he made this decision on Opening Day, but he earned enough service time on the injured list to qualify.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Lol - wow can you please show some contextStroman trade is going down as one of the worst trades in Mets history.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets