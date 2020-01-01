Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Marcus Stroman opts out of 2020 season

by: Other Mets 360 1m

Marcus Stroman has opted out. So much for being one sim game away from a return. This hurts much more than Yoenis Cespedes leaving.

    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    With Stroman opting out, who will fill that spot in the rotation? Here are six pitchers the Mets could give the ball to https://t.co/VMSEEudvTR
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 10m
    🔥
    Tim Healey
    I'll say this about Marcus Stroman: At least he came to the ballpark and told the Mets he was opting out. That is progress for the team.
    Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC 10m
    Brodie's track record getting pitching is poor. He needs pitching. The trade deadline is coming up. Fear for Mets great draft/scouting/player development people. Also fans. "Two good half-seasons ..."
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 13m
    RT @timbhealey: Luis Rojas said he was blindsided this morning by Marcus Stroman's decision to opt out. He had expected Stroman to throw another simulated game Tuesday.
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 18m
    He scamed the system of this is true
    Anthony DiComo
    In electing not to play the rest of this season, Marcus Stroman forfeited a little more than $3.3 million in salary. He would not have become a free agent had he made this decision on Opening Day, but he earned enough service time on the injured list to qualify.
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 19m
    Lol - wow can you please show some context
    Ben Yoel
    Stroman trade is going down as one of the worst trades in Mets history.
