Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman elects not to play rest of season
by: Field Level Media — CBC Sports 19s
New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman has elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The 29-year-old former Blue Jays pitcher has not pitched this season due to a torn calf muscle.
The Mets are still considering a bullpen start on Wednesday, but it sounds like that is contingent on not overusing relievers the next two days. Otherwise they would have to bring somebody from Brooklyn, perhaps Franklyn Kilome or Walker Lockett.Beat Writer / Columnist
With Stroman opting out, who will fill that spot in the rotation? Here are six pitchers the Mets could give the ball to https://t.co/VMSEEudvTRTV / Radio Network
🔥I'll say this about Marcus Stroman: At least he came to the ballpark and told the Mets he was opting out. That is progress for the team.Blogger / Podcaster
Brodie's track record getting pitching is poor. He needs pitching. The trade deadline is coming up. Fear for Mets great draft/scouting/player development people. Also fans. "Two good half-seasons ..."Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: Luis Rojas said he was blindsided this morning by Marcus Stroman's decision to opt out. He had expected Stroman to throw another simulated game Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
He scamed the system of this is trueIn electing not to play the rest of this season, Marcus Stroman forfeited a little more than $3.3 million in salary. He would not have become a free agent had he made this decision on Opening Day, but he earned enough service time on the injured list to qualify.Blogger / Podcaster
