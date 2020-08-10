New York Mets
New York Mets: How Marcus Stroman fleeced team, MLB
by: Manny Gómez — Fansided: Call To The Pen 11s
New York Mets SP Marcus Stroman has opted out of the season, choosing free agency instead. Maybe I'm being a little too cynical. Maybe it's just that somet...
Tweets
-
The Mets are still considering a bullpen start on Wednesday, but it sounds like that is contingent on not overusing relievers the next two days. Otherwise they would have to bring somebody from Brooklyn, perhaps Franklyn Kilome or Walker Lockett.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
With Stroman opting out, who will fill that spot in the rotation? Here are six pitchers the Mets could give the ball to https://t.co/VMSEEudvTRTV / Radio Network
-
🔥I'll say this about Marcus Stroman: At least he came to the ballpark and told the Mets he was opting out. That is progress for the team.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie's track record getting pitching is poor. He needs pitching. The trade deadline is coming up. Fear for Mets great draft/scouting/player development people. Also fans. "Two good half-seasons ..."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: Luis Rojas said he was blindsided this morning by Marcus Stroman's decision to opt out. He had expected Stroman to throw another simulated game Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
He scamed the system of this is trueIn electing not to play the rest of this season, Marcus Stroman forfeited a little more than $3.3 million in salary. He would not have become a free agent had he made this decision on Opening Day, but he earned enough service time on the injured list to qualify.Blogger / Podcaster
