New York Mets

New York Post
Mets fans should be terrified of what Brodie Van Wagenen might do next

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 50s

The Mets took another hit Monday when Marcus Stroman announced he was opting out. Stroman cited a number of things that worried him — the obvious one being the game of chicken every ballplayer is

    Ed Leyro @Studi_Metsimus 4m
    Asdrubal Cabrera is the first player EVER to have a multi-double, multi-homer, 5+ RBI game against the Mets. Prior to tonight, only one player had ever had as many as 3 RBI in a multi-double, multi- homer game against the Mets (Adam LaRoche on 9/15/09).
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Brooklyn Cyclones @BKCyclones 4m
    Ali Sanchez enters the game in Queens as a defensive replacement and becomes the 84h former Cyclone to make it to the big leagues. #AmazinStartsHere
    Minors
    Bob Wischusen @espnbob 5m
    So I was at the PGA all week...excited to come home and get back into NY sports after being on the west coast...I taped the Mets game...going to start watching now!! Pumped...
    TV / Radio Personality
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 6m
    The #Mets so far tonight: 2 runs on 5 hits Asdrubal Cabrera so far tonight: 4-4, 2 HR, 2 2B, 3 runs and 5 RBI
    Minors
    Mets Booth @MetsBooth 7m
    Pain in the Asdrubal. 16-2 Washington in the 7th.
    TV / Radio Network
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 8m
    Asdrubal Cabrera just homered — again. He is 4-for-4 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBI. Goodness gracious. It's 16-2 Nationals
    Beat Writer / Columnist
