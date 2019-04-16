New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matz hit hard as Mets' rotation woes continue
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1m
By the early part of last decade, the idea was that the Mets, unlike just about every other team in baseball history, would be immune to starting pitching worries. Matt Harvey and Zack Wheeler had already reached the Majors. Jacob deGrom was soon to...
Tweets
-
RT @KnicksMemes: @Mets If you ever lose like that again I SWEAR I'm gonna disseminate your broadcast without the express written consent of Major League BaseballBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz clobbered in Mets' terrible loss to Nationals https://t.co/kWmJK1TA6KBlogger / Podcaster
-
Last season, the Mets lost just one game by 10+ runs (a 14-3 loss to the Phillies on 4/16/19). This season, the Mets have already lost two such games (14-1 to the Braves on 7/26, 16-4 to the Nationals tonight).Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets with pitching problems galore but I continue to be impressed with Rojas' poise. Offers substantive answers rather than stonewall/make excuses - said he saw Matz slow his delivery at times, Nimmo take a bad route. Best way to handle tough times in NY.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
So does Brodie! @GMBVW"I've got to be better." A candid Steven Matz is searching for the solution to his recent struggles. https://t.co/2itGT5zr7aBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets, Matz Are Trounced, 16-4, by the Nationals https://t.co/niu4g1RMG5 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets