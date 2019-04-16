New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steven Matz’s disastrous start underscores Mets unreliable rotation problem - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4m
Matz conceded eight earned runs on eight hits, including three home runs, across 4.1 innings in the Mets’ 16-4 loss to the Nationals on Monday.
Tweets
-
RT @KnicksMemes: @Mets If you ever lose like that again I SWEAR I'm gonna disseminate your broadcast without the express written consent of Major League BaseballBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz clobbered in Mets' terrible loss to Nationals https://t.co/kWmJK1TA6KBlogger / Podcaster
-
Last season, the Mets lost just one game by 10+ runs (a 14-3 loss to the Phillies on 4/16/19). This season, the Mets have already lost two such games (14-1 to the Braves on 7/26, 16-4 to the Nationals tonight).Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets with pitching problems galore but I continue to be impressed with Rojas' poise. Offers substantive answers rather than stonewall/make excuses - said he saw Matz slow his delivery at times, Nimmo take a bad route. Best way to handle tough times in NY.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
So does Brodie! @GMBVW"I've got to be better." A candid Steven Matz is searching for the solution to his recent struggles. https://t.co/2itGT5zr7aBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets, Matz Are Trounced, 16-4, by the Nationals https://t.co/niu4g1RMG5 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets