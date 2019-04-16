Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Juan Soto, Asdrúbal Cabrera combine for three homers as Nationals trounce Mets, 16-4

An eight-hit, seven-run fifth inning put the game on ice for the Nationals against the Mets Monday night. Juan Soto and Asdrúbal Cabrera each doubled in that inning. Cabrera also homered twice and Soto went deep once in the throttling. The win...

