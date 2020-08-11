Got no problem with 7-inning games, expanded rosters, whatever else needs to be done to keep games going. But removing a high-profile team like the Cardinals seriously cripples any remaining integrity of this season.

Derrick S. Goold Asked #MLB Manfred if he would consider removing team from season: ‘I think it would be surprising to make the decision that you’re going to shut down the other 29 because you have a continuing problem with one. But I’m not confronted with that right now.’ https://t.co/2JvJJmW8Sa